Viewpoint and Imperial Valley College Join Hands to Celebrate Community College Education and First-Generation Students

Imperial Valley College is situated in the heart of California's Imperial Valley, serving a diverse and dynamic student population, the majority of whom are first-generation college students. The upcoming Viewpoint episode will delve into the unique challenges faced by these students and how IVC provides them with a supportive and nurturing environment to achieve their dreams.

One of the highlights of the segment will be IVC's recent Aspen Prize win. The Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is a prestigious recognition that celebrates outstanding achievement and performance among community colleges. Imperial Valley College's win is a testament to their commitment to student success and innovative practices in higher education.

"Imperial Valley College is the only higher education alternative for many local students," said IVC Superintendent/President Lennor M. Johnson, noting that the college faces unique challenges due to its location, potential industrial expansion and its student mix. "Combine Imperial Valley's agricultural assets with its renewable energy contributions. Then, add in a new Lithium industry. Factor into all of this Imperial Valley's poverty and educational attainment needs, and locate it in an extremely important border industrial corridor with Mexico. Those are the educational realities faced by IVC," Johnson said.

The Viewpoint episode featuring Imperial Valley College promises to be an inspiring and informative exploration of the transformative power of community college education. It will highlight the stories of students, faculty, and staff who are making a real difference in the lives of first-generation college students and the community at large.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this enlightening episode.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an acclaimed educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring important topics in education and highlighting institutions and individuals making a positive impact across various industries.

About Imperial Valley College: Imperial Valley College is a community college located in the Imperial Valley of California, committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students in the region. Imperial Valley College offers a wide range of academic and career programs to serve its diverse student population. For more information visit https://www.imperial.edu/

