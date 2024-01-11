Viewpoint and Individual Advocacy Group Join Forces to Spotlight the Importance of Community Support for Individuals with Special Needs

"IAG supports each individual to live a meaningful and integrated quality of life in the community; no different than any other person without disabilities." Post this

The episode will feature interviews with key members of the Individual Advocacy Group, showcasing their dedication and efforts in championing the rights and well-being of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and co-occurring behavioral health conditions. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the community and the instrumental role advocacy plays in driving positive change.

Filming in 2024 will capture the initiatives undertaken by IAG, providing a firsthand look at the organization's commitment to promoting inclusivity, independence, and individual rights.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About Individual Advocacy Group:

The Individual Advocacy Group (IAG) is a nonprofit organization specializing in social services and individual rights advocacy. Committed to promoting inclusivity and empowerment, IAG works tirelessly to ensure that individuals with special needs are treated with dignity and respect.

Media Contact

