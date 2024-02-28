Viewers will gain further insights into the company's commitment to sustainable formulation and how their products contribute to environmentally responsible practices in turf agriculture. Post this

ProPEAT Fertilizer, a leader in sustainable fertilizer solutions, will feature prominently in the episode. The company's products contain homogeneous granules that evenly distribute nutrients, while organic matter from peat moss helps build soil, reduce leaching, retain water and increase microbial activity. Viewers will gain further insights into the company's commitment to sustainable formulation and how their products contribute to environmentally responsible practices in turf agriculture.

John Pocock stated, "it was exciting filming and explaining the simple technology that ProPEAT fertilizer provides, as an eco-friendly product much more efficient than anything on the market. We hope this educates the public about the simple technology of carbon-based fertilizer."

Filming for the episode took place on February 9th, 2024, in Idaho, a region with significant agricultural importance. The episode will cover various aspects of sustainable formulation, featuring interviews with key members of the ProPEAT team and discussions on the broader implications for the turf agriculture sector.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About ProPEAT Fertilizer:

ProPEAT Fertilizer is a leading provider of sustainable fertilizer solutions, committed to developing products that support the turf agriculture industry while minimizing environmental impact. With a focus on sustainable formulation, ProPEAT Fertilizer aims to contribute to a more environmentally responsible future in turf agriculture.

