Viewpoint and Vineyard Brands Join Forces to Produce an Educational Documentary on Sustainable Practices in Winemaking

The documentary will shed light on the critical issues facing by the wine industry and its efforts to transition to more sustainable, organic and biodynamic practices.

"Vineyard Brands has been a leading force in importing exceptional wines from around the world, and, for the past 50 years, we have partnered with family-owned wineries that prioritize respect for terroir and sustainable winemaking. Through this documentary, we aim to further educate consumers on the various sustainable practices in winemaking and how it affects the quality, taste and agibility of wines," explains Gregory Doody, President & CEO of Vineyard Brands.

Viewers can expect the documentary to take them on a compelling journey, as it showcases the innovative techniques employed by winemakers to reduce their environmental impact. Additionally, it will spotlight the benefits of organic winemaking on wine quality, flavor profiles, and the overall consumer experience.

The documentary is currently in production, and the release date is slated for 2024.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an award-winning documentary program dedicated to crafting thought-provoking and impactful content. With a strong focus on storytelling, Viewpoint's productions cover a wide range of subjects that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About Vineyard Brands:

Vineyard Brands is a national importer of fine wines, representing its winery partners all across the United States. Vineyard Brands represents over 85 brands of wines from the major wine-growing regions throughout the world. Its portfolio includes some of the best wines available from Argentina, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Germany, Austria, Italy and France, including over 25 growers of estate-bottled wines in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Chablis, the Rhône, the Loire Valley, Alsace and Southern France. Our mission is to select and offer wines of the best quality and value from around the world so that there is absolute confidence in any wine with "Imported by Vineyard Brands" on the label. Facebook: @vineyardbrands.wines. Twitter: @vineyard_brands. Instagram: @vineyardbrands. http://www.vineyardbrands.com/

