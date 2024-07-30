Viewpoint Collaborates with American Conservation Experience (ACE) to Highlight Conservation Efforts on Public Lands

This episode will highlight the critical contributions of these volunteers and the impact of their work on state parks and wildlife areas. Post this

The American Conservation Experience, a leader in environmental conservation, engages thousands of young adult corpsmembers who commit their time and energy to maintaining and restoring public lands. This episode will highlight the critical contributions of these volunteers and the impact of their work on state parks and wildlife areas.

"ACE is excited to participate in this segment to raise awareness of the tireless efforts of corps members who dedicate months of service in support of our public lands and local communities," said ACE CEO Laura Herrin. "We are grateful for the chance to amplify the importance of conservation work and the many opportunities for young adults to make a significant impact."

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

1. Conservation Efforts on Public Lands: Exploring the work done to preserve state parks and wildlife areas.

2. ACE's Mission and Impact: Highlighting the role of the American Conservation Experience in environmental conservation.

3. Service Contributions: Featuring stories and experiences of young adult participants who complete critical conservation projects.

4. Education and Awareness: Discussing the importance of educating the public on the need to protect and maintain public lands for future generations.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this inspiring episode. Join Dennis Quaid and the ACE team as they delve into the essential work being done to preserve our natural heritage.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About American Conservation Experience (ACE):

The American Conservation Experience (ACE) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hands-on conservation experiences for young adults. Corpsmembers serve in professionally supervised teams as they explore future outdoor careers, learn practical field skills, and develop confidence as emerging leaders in the field of conservation. Through environmental stewardship and volunteerism, ACE aims to protect and preserve public lands for future generations. Learn more at http://www.usaconservation.org.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint