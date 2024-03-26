Viewpoint Collaborates with Arizona Metals to Explore the World of Critical Minerals Mining

Through this collaboration, Viewpoint and Arizona Metals aim to educate viewers on the importance of these minerals and the integral role they play in driving economic growth and innovation. Post this

Arizona Metals, a leading player in the mining industry, brings its expertise and innovation to the collaboration. The episode will feature interviews with key members of the Arizona Metals team, offering insights into the exploration and extraction processes of critical minerals and their economic impact.

Marc Pais, CEO of Arizona Metals Corp. commented "We look forward to working with Viewpoint to highlight our world-class Kay Mine Project, located only an hour north of Phoenix, Arizona. We aim to be part of the solution in securing a domestic supply of critical minerals. Advances in technology mean mining and exploration now bring jobs and prosperity, while also operating at the highest standards of environmental protection".

The episode will also explore how advancements in technology, such as automation and sustainable mining practices, have enabled the industry to reduce its environmental footprint. From innovative extraction techniques to responsible waste management, the collaboration between Viewpoint and Arizona Metals will showcase the strides being made toward more sustainable mining practices.

Viewpoint and Arizona Metals are committed to providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of critical minerals mining, emphasizing the importance of responsible resource management and positive growth towards the future.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of topics, providing valuable insights and information to viewers. With a commitment to promoting awareness and understanding, Viewpoint aims to empower individuals with knowledge that can positively impact their lives.

About Arizona Metals:

Arizona Metals is a leading mining company dedicated to responsible exploration and extraction of critical minerals. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Arizona Metals strives to be a leader in the industry, contributing to economic growth while minimizing environmental impact.

Media Contact

