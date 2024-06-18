Viewpoint Collaborates with Bison Innovative Products to Explore Innovative Rooftop Deck Systems

Through its collaboration with Bison Innovative Products, a leader in rooftop deck systems, the program aims to highlight the benefits of well-designed outdoor spaces and the importance of quality in rooftop deck construction. Post this

Bison Innovative Products is dedicated to providing high-quality rooftop deck systems that enhance outdoor living areas. From elevated decks and green roofs to rooftop gardens and terraces, Bison's products are designed to create functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces that promote health and well-being.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key interviewees from the Bison team as they discuss the features and benefits of rooftop deck systems. From durability and sustainability to versatility and design flexibility, Bison will showcase how its products are transforming urban spaces.

"Bison Innovative Products is thrilled to collaborate with Viewpoint to demonstrate that the aspiration of a stunning decking surface can be realized, thanks to the highly engineered pedestal system beneath that makes these breathtaking outdoor spaces possible." Steve Ludwig, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Bison Innovative Products, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the benefits of rooftop deck systems and discover how well-designed outdoor spaces can improve health and quality of life in urban settings.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Bison Innovative Products:

Bison Innovative Products is a leading provider of rooftop deck systems that enhance outdoor living experiences. From elevated decks and green roofs to rooftop gardens and terraces, Bison's innovative products are designed to create functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces that promote health and well-being. With a focus on quality, durability, and sustainability, Bison is committed to transforming urban spaces and providing families with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of their own homes.

