Viewpoint Collaborates with Compass Charter Schools to Spotlight Scholar-Centric Education and Exceptional Outcomes

From personalized learning plans to dedicated support services, Compass Charter Schools will showcase its commitment to providing a comprehensive and inclusive educational platform for scholars of all backgrounds and abilities. Post this

A representative of Viewpoint stated, "We are honored to partner with Compass Charter Schools for this important episode. Every scholar student deserves access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs and inspires a lifelong love of learning. We look forward to exploring how Compass Charter Schools is fulfilling this vision and making a positive difference in the lives of scholars."

Compass Charter Schools brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the discussion;, with a proven track record of providing personalized education options that prioritize the individual needs and interests of each scholar student. Through online and in-person wrap-around programs, including assessment support, counseling, emergent multilingual support, engagement (clubs and field trips), tutoring, and more. Compass Charter Schools offers flexibility and support to scholars, allowing them to thrive academically while pursuing their passions and interests.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key representatives of Compass Charter Schools as they discuss the innovative approaches employed to achieve exceptional outcomes. From personalized learning plans to dedicated support services, Compass Charter Schools will showcase its commitment to providing a comprehensive and inclusive educational platform for scholars of all backgrounds and abilities.

"At Compass, we believe that personalized learning is the future of education," Elizabeth Brenner, Superintendent & CEO, shares. "Many schools now provide scholars with virtual, in-person, and hybrid environments in which to learn and grow. These various models provide parents with the ability to choose the school that is the best fit for their scholar(s). When scholars are in the environment that best supports their needs, and they are encouraged and supported by their family members and school staff, they can truly explore and reach their potential."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Compass Charter Schools, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the principles of scholar-centric education and celebrate the exceptional outcomes achieved through personalized learning approaches.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Compass Charter Schools: Compass Charter Schools is a WASC and NCAA accredited charter school providing personalized education solutions, offering online and in-person oin person wrap-around programs options that prioritize the individual needs and interests of each scholar student. With a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Compass Charter Schools provides a comprehensive and inclusive educational platform that empowers students to thrive academically and personally.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid