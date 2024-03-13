Viewpoint Collaborates with Continuum Company to Address Essential Workforce Housing Crisis

The episode will delve into the challenges surrounding essential workforce housing, spotlighting rising rental costs, a shortage of suitable housing, and the impact of urban development patterns. Post this

Continuum Company, a leading real estate development firm, brings its expertise to the topic collaboration, providing valuable insights into the complexities of the housing market and potential avenues for intervention. The episode will feature key statistics and real-life stories, illustrating the human impact of the housing crisis and highlighting the urgent need for action.

"It has become increasingly clear to me that the lack of workforce housing has become a national crisis, and I intend for Continuum Company to be at the forefront of solving it," said Bruce Eichner during filming.

The episode will explore various factors contributing to the lack of essential workforce housing, including rising rental costs, limited affordable housing stock, and urban development patterns. Additionally, it will examine innovative solutions implemented in communities across the country, such as workforce housing initiatives, public-private partnerships, and zoning reforms aimed at increasing affordable housing availability.

Viewpoint and Continuum Company are committed to sparking meaningful conversations and driving tangible change to address the essential workforce housing crisis. By leveraging their respective platforms, they aim to inspire viewers to advocate for policies and initiatives that prioritize equitable access to housing for all members of society.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of topics, providing valuable insights and information to viewers. With a commitment to raising awareness about pressing issues, Viewpoint aims to foster dialogue and inspire positive change.

About Continuum Company:

Continuum Company is a prominent real estate development firm dedicated to innovating better ways to live. With a focus on public-private partnerships, innovation and social responsibility, Continuum Company strives to address pressing urban challenges, including workforce housing, through thoughtful planning and development initiatives.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid