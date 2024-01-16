Viewpoint Collaborates with GPX Intelligence LLC to Explore the Evolution of Supply Chain Management Through Technological Innovations

The episode will cover the history of supply chain management, the challenges faced by the industry, and how technologies like those from GPX Intelligence LLC are playing a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and driving positive change. Post this

GPX Intelligence LLC, a leader in supply chain technologies, utilizes GPS-aided solutions to integrate with existing supply chain infrastructures. The episode will feature key interviews with members of the GPX team, offering insights into how their platform provides actionable insights to clients, ultimately enhancing efficiency and decision-making processes.

Gabriel Weeks, CEO of GPX Intelligence states, "We are excited to team up with Viewpoint for an episode that dives into the impact that cutting-edge location data solutions can drive on supply chain management today and into the future. At GPX, we've seen the improvements our solutions have generated for so many organizations; we believe we are only beginning to harness the potential efficiency gains available through data and optimization efforts. We are focused on partnering with our customers to provide the latest tech to bring unprecedented accuracy and transparency to diverse sectors. This collaboration is more than just an exploration; it's a testament to our commitment to revolutionize the industry while enabling our customers to skip the (traditionally) technically complex learning-curve."

"Get ready for a glimpse into the innovations driving efficiency and informed decision-making. Our team is excited to share insights on the state of the industry, in addition to how GPX Intelligence is at the forefront, shaping a tech-forward era for supply chain and asset visibility. Join us on this innovative journey as we redefine what's possible in the world of supply chain."

The episode will cover the history of supply chain management, the challenges faced by the industry, and how technologies like those from GPX Intelligence LLC are playing a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and driving positive change.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About GPX Intelligence LLC:

GPX Intelligence is a leading provider of supply chain and asset intelligence for businesses. The company's innovative location-as-a-service technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies gain visibility -- whether that's in the supply chain, on a jobsite, or in the warehouse. GPX's industry-leading solutions help manage important assets, vehicles, or equipment all in one place, empowering teams to make better decisions, faster. GPX Intelligence works with a range of clients, from small startups to Fortune 500 companies, helping them unlock the value of their location data.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid