Viewpoint Collaborates with Liberty Athletic Club to Showcase the Power of Healthy Options in Promoting Community Wellness

Liberty utilizes its state-of-the-art facilities and expert-led classes and programs to provide individuals and families alike with a wide range of fitness and wellness options in a welcoming and supportive environment. Post this

Located in the bustling college town of Ann Arbor, home of the world-class University of Michigan, Liberty Athletic Club is a multi-generational family business with deep roots in tennis, wellness, fitness, and sports. Liberty utilizes its state-of-the-art facilities and expert-led classes and programs to provide individuals and families alike with a wide range of fitness and wellness options in a welcoming and supportive environment. The club's ability to evolve with the ever-changing landscape of the industry over the course of the last five decades has anchored Liberty as an innovative fixture in the Ann Arbor community.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from members of Liberty Athletic Club's leadership and staff as they discuss the club's approach to fostering community wellness. They will share insights on creating a family atmosphere that cultivates and promotes well-being, from innovative programming to inclusive initiatives. Liberty Athletic Club will showcase how its unique and steadfast commitment to health and wellness for all has contributed to its legacy of service to the community.

"The opportunity to positively impact people's lives every day is the most rewarding part of what we do" stated Cara Peterson, President & CEO of Liberty Athletic Club. "Seeing members achieve their fitness goals, witnessing their transformations, and contributing to their family's experience of cultivating health and happiness – these intangible rewards are what keep our company's vision strong and motivate us to continue to pursue our mission."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Liberty Athletic Club, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the transformative impact of healthy options on community wellness and celebrate Liberty Athletic Club's dedication to promoting health and well-being for individuals and families in Ann Arbor and beyond.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Liberty Athletic Club: Liberty Athletic Club is a premier wellness and fitness facility, located in Ann Arbor, MI, dedicated to promoting health and well-being for individuals and families. With over 50 years of service to the community, the club offers state-of-the-art facilities, expert-led programs, and a welcoming atmosphere that fosters a sense of community and belonging. Through its commitment to healthy options and inclusive programming, Liberty Athletic Club empowers individuals of all ages to live healthier, happier lives.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid