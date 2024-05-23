Viewpoint Collaborates with MODUS Companies to Explore Future Advancements in Homebuilding Sector

From energy-efficient design features to innovative rental models, MODUS will showcase how these advancements are reshaping the future of housing and addressing key challenges facing the industry. Post this

MODUS Companies is at the forefront of innovation in the homebuilding sector, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and design principles to create sustainable, energy-efficient, and affordable housing solutions. The company's commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach has earned it recognition as a leader in the industry.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from MODUS founder Ed Gorman and other key team members as they discuss the transition to Net Zero Energy houses and the growing popularity of Built To Rent properties. From energy-efficient design features to innovative rental models, MODUS will showcase how these advancements are reshaping the future of housing and addressing key challenges facing the industry.

"The future of housing lies in merging technology with sustainable products to create efficient, affordable, modern living environments that meet the demands of today's consumers," said Ed Gorman, Founder of MODUS Companies.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring MODUS Companies, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the future of housing and discover how innovative ideas and technologies are shaping the homes of tomorrow.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About MODUS Companies: MODUS Companies is a leading innovator in the homebuilding sector, dedicated to creating sustainable, energy-efficient, and affordable housing solutions. With a focus on excellence and innovation, the company leverages cutting-edge technologies and design principles to shape the future of housing. From Net Zero Energy houses to Built To Rent properties, MODUS is committed to revolutionizing the housing industry and improving lives.

