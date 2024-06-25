Viewpoint Collaborates with Myofunctional Research Co. to Highlight Innovations in Oral Health

Myofunctional Research Co. has been at the forefront of developing non-invasive, preventative dental treatments for over 30 years. Post this

Myofunctional Research Co. has been at the forefront of developing non-invasive, preventative dental treatments for over 30 years. The company's continued focus on addressing the underlying causes of poor dental development resulted in the creation of Myobrace®, a unique treatment system that encourages proper jaw development and dental alignment, while the establishment of nasal breathing provides benefits beyond the mouth, improving overall health.

During the episode, viewers will hear from key members of the MRC leadership team as they discuss the importance of early intervention in oral health. They will explain how Myobrace® works to correct poor oral habits, such as mouth breathing and incorrect swallowing, which can lead to significant dental and orthodontic issues if left untreated. The segment will also feature testimonials and success stories from children who have benefited from using Myobrace®.

CEO and Founder of Myofunctional Research Co., Dr Chris Farrell says, "It's still commonly assumed that crooked teeth and jaws are genetics, however, modern research shows that these conditions have causes which can be detected from an early age and can be treated to encourage good jaw growth, alignment of the teeth, along with a range of other health benefits."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Myofunctional Research Co., hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the innovative solutions transforming oral health care for children and learn how technology is helping to create healthier smiles.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Myofunctional Research Co. (MRC): Myofunctional Research Co. (MRC) is a global leader in the development of orthodontic and dental health solutions. With over 30 years of experience, MRC is dedicated to improving oral health by addressing the causes of poor oral habits through innovative technologies. The company's Myobrace® system is designed to promote proper jaw development and alignment, helping children achieve better dental health and overall well-being.

