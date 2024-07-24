Viewpoint Collaborates with Positive Approach to Care® to Highlight Innovative Approaches to Dementia

Positive Approach to Care, led by Teepa Snow, has been at the forefront of developing compassionate and effective strategies for dementia care. Post this

Positive Approach to Care, led by Teepa Snow, has been at the forefront of developing compassionate and effective strategies for dementia care. The segment will highlight how understanding communication and support techniques can lead to better outcomes for all involved by transforming caregiving into care partnering.

"Don't contain me, restrain me, or just entertain me. Engage with me in life", stated Teepa Snow.

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

Innovative Approaches to Cognitive Change and Dementia: Exploring the latest strategies and techniques in dementia care. Effective Communication and Care Partnering: Highlighting the importance of understanding how to communicate and support everyone involved. Teepa Snow's Approach or Skill: Featuring an in-depth interview with Teepa Snow, who will share her insights and experiences in the field. Positive Outcomes for People Living with Dementia and Those Who Offer Support: Discussing how compassionate, informed, and skilled care can lead to better outcomes for everyone involved.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this enlightening episode. Join Dennis Quaid and the Positive Approach to Care team as they delve into the innovative world of dementia care.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Positive Approach to Care:

Positive Approach to Care, founded by Teepa Snow, is dedicated to providing compassionate, practical, and effective dementia care strategies. Through education, training, and advocacy, Positive Approach to Care aims to improve the quality of life for all individuals experiencing dementia.

