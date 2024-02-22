Viewpoint Collaborates with TriviumVet for Special Educational Episode on Feline Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Pet Wellbeing

The upcoming episode in partnership with TriviumVet will assemble a panel of distinguished experts in veterinary cardiology and pharmaceutical development as well as owners of HCM cats. Post this

Hosted by the charismatic Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint has established itself as a platform for insightful conversations and discussions on a wide array of topics. The upcoming episode in partnership with TriviumVet will assemble a panel of distinguished experts in veterinary cardiology and pharmaceutical development as well as owners of HCM cats. These experts will delve into the complexities of HCM, the challenges it poses, and the potential breakthroughs that could revolutionize the way we care for our feline companions.

The episode will also explore the broader context of pets in our lives, emphasizing the profound bond between humans and animals. Pets have consistently proven to be sources of comfort, companionship, and even therapeutic benefits for individuals of all ages. The collaboration between Viewpoint and TriviumVet seeks to underscore the invaluable presence of pets and the responsibility we share in ensuring their well-being, especially new treatments are being researched. Building on the research featured in this episode, 300 cats from across America will be recruited to take part in the larger scale HALT HCM Study. Owners can pre-register interest in the study online at http://www.hcmincats.com

TriviumVet CEO, Louise Grubb comments "We were delighted to be able to shine a light on this exciting breakthrough in Feline Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy research and we hope this episode encourages cat owners to get their cats screened for HCM and that owners of diagnosed cats might consider enrolling their cat in the HALT HCM study."

Chief Scientific Officer Stuart Fitzgerald comments "Clinical research such as RapaCat and HALT forms the scientific basis to support the approval of new animal medicines. Owners of cats with HCM will be interested in what is coming next: results of the RapaCat study and further research by TriviumVet and others have been submitted to the FDA and are currently under review. We believe the data should support the conditional approval of a new drug for cats with subclinical HCM. We hope that FDA will make a decision on this in the coming months".

Viewpoint and TriviumVet are excited to bring this episode to audiences, fostering awareness, understanding, and dialogue about HCM and the strides being taken in the realm of veterinary medicine. The collaboration aligns with the shared commitment to educate, inform, and empower pet owners and enthusiasts, enabling them to make well-informed decisions for the health and happiness of their furry companions.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an engaging and thought-provoking program hosted by Dennis Quaid, offering insightful discussions on various subjects of interest and significance. With its diverse range of topics, the show provides a platform for experts, thought leaders, and influencers to share their viewpoints and expertise with a global audience.

To watch this episode you can visit Viewpoint on this link.

About TriviumVet: TriviumVet is a pioneer in the field of veterinary pharmaceuticals, dedicated to advancing animal health through innovative research and development. Their focus on cutting-edge solutions for pet ailments, including Feline Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, renal disease (CKD), neuropathic pain, and gastrointestinal disease underscores their commitment to enhancing the well-being of pets worldwide.

