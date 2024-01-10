Viewpoint Collaborates with Whitmore School to Spotlight the Benefits of Flexible Online Education

As the release of this episode approaches, Viewpoint and Whitmore School anticipate sparking important conversations about the evolving landscape of education. Post this

Whitmore School, known for its innovative approach to online education, allows students to progress at their own pace while mastering each subject before moving on to the next. This flexibility addresses the diverse needs of students who may excel in certain areas or require additional time for mastery.

"The best part of being the principal of Whitmore School, is witnessing students have their 'Ah Ha!' moment when they realize just how smart they are," stated Ellen Ray, principal of Whitmore School and parent of a 2009 graduate. "Our teachers experience this every day as they encourage their students to delve a little deeper into the topic. This is very personal for me. As a parent of a Whitmore School graduate, I watched my daughter transform from a struggling student to a thriving student who was deeply engaged in learning. Working one-to-one with her teachers, she discovered her own unique learning style and she graduated with honors."

The episode will feature a key interview with Ellen, who helps educate the Viewpoint audience on the benefits of online schooling. Viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into how online education can be tailored to meet the individual needs of students, offering a more personalized and supportive learning environment.

As the release of this episode approaches, Viewpoint and Whitmore School anticipate sparking important conversations about the evolving landscape of education. Families seeking alternative education options will find inspiration and information to make informed decisions about their children's academic journey. For more information visit: https://www.whitmoreschool.org/

