Viewpoint documentary series, hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, comes to Maine to address youth mental health with Sweetser

The educational program will highlight the importance of these critical services...
MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, a national educational program hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, will be shooting an episode with Maine-based behavioral health organization, Sweetser. The upcoming episode, scheduled to film on May 30th, will focus on addressing the youth mental health crisis and the comprehensive solutions being implemented at the community level to ensure every child has access to individualized treatment.
With the stigma attached to seeking mental health support and various barriers to accessing treatment, this episode will provide a national platform for meaningful discussion and advocacy on this important topic. Through its collaboration with Sweetser, a leading provider of behavioral health services, the program aims to raise awareness about the challenges facing children and families and highlight the resources and support available.
"The youth mental health crisis we are experiencing in Maine is happening in some form across the country," says Justin Chenette, a Sweetser spokesperson. "This national spotlight will help us reduce the stigma attached to seeking mental health support, while getting an opportunity to tell our own unique story of positively impacting countless children and families in need."
Viewpoint's film crew will be in Maine to capture key members of the Sweetser team as they discuss the prevalence of youth mental health struggles, the factors contributing to these challenges, and the resources available to support families.
Sweetser has a long history of providing compassionate care, first opening as an orphanage in the early 1800s, and will aim to showcase its comprehensive and innovative approach to putting children and families on a path towards hope and healing. Shooting for the episode will take place on Sweetser's sprawling Saco campus that includes a special purpose K-12 school with experiential learning programs like automotive, woodshop, and a working farm.
The series, hosted by Quaid, covers a variety of topics through short-form documentaries and Sweetser's segment will be distributed to public television stations in all 50 states later this year.
About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.
About Sweetser: Sweetser is a leading behavioral health nonprofit in Maine that provides evidence-based treatment, support and hope through a statewide network of community-based mental health, recovery, and educational services.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid
Share this article