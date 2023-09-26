Viewpoint Educational Program and Eastern Mennonite University Join Forces to Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Education

The upcoming Viewpoint episode will feature in-depth interviews with EMU's faculty and educators who have been actively involved in advancing DEI efforts on campus. Tweet this

The upcoming Viewpoint episode will feature in-depth interviews with EMU's faculty and educators who have been actively involved in advancing DEI efforts on campus. Viewers will gain valuable insights into the university's strategic initiatives, programs, and partnerships that have made EMU a model for inclusivity in higher education.

Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, President of EMU stated, "We are excited to share our inclusivity story. At EMU, DEI is not aligned with political goals; it is not a kind of "check the box" compliance exercise; Rather, we believe our missional identity as a faith informed peace and justice university compels us to integrate DEI into how we practice community, model academic excellence, and graduate Anabaptist-inspired 'bridgebuilders' to serve a God of love and light and make the world a better place!"

Dr. Jacqueline N. Font-Guzmán, Vice President for DEI of EMU, also noted,

"every student and employee should feel safe, be seen, and have the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive community. At EMU, DEI means a commitment to addressing practical concerns: How do we create a safe and equitable environment where everyone flourishes? How do we remove barriers to open pathways for all? How do we ensure that everyone's voices are represented and heard, even when they differ? And, how do we heal from past and current harms? For us DEI is a transformative, relational journey rooted in our peace and justice-oriented mission."

The episode will not only highlight EMU's remarkable achievements but also provide practical guidance and inspiration for educators, students, and institutions worldwide looking to make meaningful strides in the DEI space.

Stay tuned for this enlightening episode of Viewpoint, which will be completed later this year. It promises to be an eye-opening exploration of the transformative power of diversity, equity, and inclusion in education.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring thought-provoking topics, sharing inspirational stories, and promoting positive change in education. Through insightful interviews and compelling segments, Viewpoint aims to engage and empower viewers with knowledge and inspiration.

About Eastern Mennonite University: Eastern Mennonite University, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is a comprehensive Anabaptist Mennonite university known for its outstanding academic programs, caring faculty, and commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive community. EMU offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs that integrate rigorous academics, real-world experience, and faith-based values.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid