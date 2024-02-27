Viewpoint Educational Program Collaborates with Baily Insurance to Advocate for Independent Insurance Agents

The collaboration between Viewpoint and Baily Insurance aims to bridge the gap in understanding the intricacies of insurance policies that consumers often face when shopping for coverage. Post this

Many professionals understand that education is key when it comes to making important decisions, especially regarding insurance. Consumers may underestimate the complexities of policies, and that's where Independent Insurance Agents come in – to provide expert guidance and ensure individuals are adequately covered.

The segments delve into real-life scenarios, illustrating how individuals may be unaware of the potential pitfalls in their chosen policies and how professional assistance can prevent catastrophic losses. By combining engaging interviews with Baily Insurance's industry expertise, the educational pieces aim to empower viewers with the knowledge needed to make well-informed decisions regarding their insurance coverage.

"Through our research it was clear that the general public needed better awareness of the value that Independent Insurance Agents can provide to consumers", stated Valerie Maliga, Senior VP of the Viewpoint. "Baily Insurance was the perfect organization with whom to partner on this initiative, especially given their experience and overall insights in this sector."

Baily Insurance, a leading player in the insurance industry, brings its wealth of experience and commitment to consumer education to the collaboration. The partnership aligns with Baily Insurance's mission to promote awareness about the value of Independent Insurance Agents and the benefits they bring to individuals seeking insurance solutions.

"It was an absolute privilege to be selected by Viewpoint for this documentary. It was a pleasure to work with their team. We are passionate and deeply committed to advocating for our clients and promoting transparency in the insurance marketplace," noted David Baily. "Like every industry, conflicts of interest exist in insurance leading to people and businesses overpaying for their insurance and not getting the coverage they thought they were buying. We are committed to transforming the insurance buying process by educating our clients to ensure that they are buying what they need and not just what some agent can sell them."

The educational segments produced by Viewpoint and Baily Insurance will be available for public viewing in various formats, ensuring accessibility to a wide audience. By leveraging the reach and influence of Viewpoint, the collaboration seeks to make a meaningful impact on consumer awareness and understanding of the pivotal role played by Independent Insurance Agents in the insurance selection process.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of topics, providing valuable insights and information to viewers. With a commitment to delivering engaging and informative content, Viewpoint aims to empower individuals with knowledge that can positively impact their lives.

About Baily Insurance:

Baily Insurance is a leading insurance provider committed to delivering personalized and comprehensive coverage solutions. With a focus on client education and service excellence, Baily Insurance strives to be a trusted partner in safeguarding the financial well-being of individuals and businesses. More information about this fourth-generation insurance agency can be found at their website http://www.bailyagency.com.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid