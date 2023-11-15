Viewpoint Educational Program Collaborates with Scoir Inc for a Special Episode on Innovative Organizations Expanding Access to College Education and Career Opportunities

The program will guide viewers through a captivating exploration of these innovative solutions and their impact on the future of education and career readiness. Post this

Scoir Inc, a leading player in the education technology space, brings its expertise and insights to the collaboration, providing valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of college admissions and student success. Together with Viewpoint, Scoir Inc will help educate on the strategies and technologies that are redefining the educational experience for students and educators alike.

"As a first-generation student, the trajectory of my life was forever changed by accessing higher education," said Gerry McCrory, CEO and founder of Scoir. "I want every single student to know that they are more than their test scores and give them the tools to understand their talents and find opportunities well-suited to their abilities."

Viewpoint and Scoir Inc invite viewers to join them on this journey, exploring the frontiers of education and the opportunities that lie ahead for students nationwide. The episode promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the future of higher education and the role of innovation in shaping it.

Stay tuned for this exciting collaboration between Viewpoint and Scoir Inc, as they come together to highlight the innovative organizations that are transforming college education and paving the way for a brighter future for all.

About Scoir Inc

Scoir Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions for colleges, high schools, and students, with a mission to simplify and enhance the college admissions process. Scoir Inc's comprehensive platform empowers and guides students to take control of their educational journey in collaboration with their high schools and supporters. It also enables colleges to find, engage, and enroll best-fit students. Through its innovative technologies and services, Scoir Inc is helping to shape the future of college admissions. To learn more visit https://www.scoir.com/

