Viewpoint Educational Program Collaborates with SNOMED International to Explore Healthcare Technology Innovations

Viewpoint's collaboration with SNOMED International is set to provide a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Post this

Healthcare data, terminology and the electronic systems they support have long presented challenges as they often differ significantly across various countries and regions. These variations can pose significant obstacles in ensuring effective communication and the exchange of vital information in the field of healthcare, ultimately affecting the quality of patient care. Viewpoint, in collaboration with SNOMED International, aims to address these challenges by highlighting how technology is becoming the common denominator that ensures consistent, precise, and interoperable healthcare data.

The forthcoming Viewpoint episode will delve into the following key themes:

1. Challenges of Healthcare Data and Terminology: The episode will examine the disparities in healthcare data and terminology across different countries and regions and explore the consequences of these discrepancies on patient care.

2. SNOMED International's Role in Bridging the Gap: SNOMED representatives will elucidate their comprehensive healthcare terminology, SNOMED CT, and how it is revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals communicate and share critical information.

3. Technological Innovations: The episode will showcase the cutting-edge technologies that are playing a pivotal role in standardizing healthcare data and enabling seamless exchange, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Viewpoint's collaboration with SNOMED International is set to provide a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

"There has been a tremendous evolution in SNOMED CT over the past 10 years demonstrating the value that it offers healthcare systems and stakeholders worldwide" said CEO, Don Sweete. "Currently serving 48 Member countries and their health systems around the globe, SNOMED CT continues to be one of the many contributing factors to achieving improved patient outcomes through the use of quality clinical data."

The episode is in post-production and will be completed for distribution this year.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of important topics, from science and technology to healthcare and the arts. Viewpoint is committed to providing insightful and thought-provoking content that empowers viewers with knowledge and inspires them to make a positive impact in the world.

About SNOMED International: SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and maintains SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive clinical healthcare terminology system. SNOMED CT is used by healthcare providers worldwide to enable consistent, accurate, and interoperable capture and exchange of clinical information. For more information visit: https://www.snomed.org/

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid