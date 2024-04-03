Viewpoint Educational Program Collaborates with ToughCutie to Showcase Innovation in Active Footwear

During the episode, viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the creative process behind ToughCutie's innovative footwear designs, as well as the challenges and triumphs encountered along the entrepreneurial journey. Post this

A representative of Viewpoint stated, "we are thrilled to partner with ToughCutie for this exciting episode on innovation in active footwear. Brittany Coleman and her team exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity, and we look forward to showcasing their journey and the remarkable products they have developed."

ToughCutie, led by CEO Brittany Coleman, is at the forefront of redefining the landscape of active footwear with its commitment to blending performance, style, and sustainability. Through a combination of advanced technologies, premium materials, and innovative design, ToughCutie has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, offering consumers a unique fusion of comfort, durability, and performance.

During the episode, viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the creative process behind ToughCutie's innovative footwear designs, as well as the challenges and triumphs encountered along the entrepreneurial journey. From concept development to product launch, Brittany Coleman will share her firsthand experiences and vision for the future of active footwear.

"It's an absolute honor that an influential program like Viewpoint has identified ToughCutie to be a leading changemaker in the fast-developing active footwear industry," said ToughCutie Founder Brittany Coleman. "We offer shoppers a unique alternative to most performance-driven sock options with a dedication to not only innovation and sustainability, but inclusivity as well. I'm grateful to have an opportunity to introduce our product to viewers across the nation as we continue our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainably-made socks through mindful manufacturing."

Viewers are encouraged to tune in to later this year to watch this insightful episode featuring ToughCutie, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the innovative spirit driving the evolution of active footwear and celebrate the entrepreneurial vision behind ToughCutie's success.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About ToughCutie:

Founded by Brittany Coleman in 2019, ToughCutie is a USA-made, Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) – certified company designing socks to support women from the ground up. It is the first and only sock brand with a majority women-owned value chain, effectively positioning itself as one of the highest-impact brands, in terms of economic agency, in the outdoors industry. 100% of ToughCutie sales go to supporting women-owned businesses. Additionally, as a Black-owned company, ToughCutie continually strives to create equity in adventure and active lifestyle spaces through nonprofit partnerships and donations. Its first sock, Eve, launched in 2022 after a rigorous and thoughtful design process that centered feedback from women. The result is an innovative, dynamic, and durable sock that literally and figuratively supports women in their walk through life.

