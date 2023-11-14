Viewpoint Educational Program Partners with CareerSafe LLC to Spotlight Workplace Safety and Compliance

With an unwavering commitment to providing valuable insights on a wide range of educational topics, Viewpoint has chosen to spotlight the critical issue of workplace safety and compliance in this exciting new episode. Post this

CareerSafe LLC, a recognized leader in online safety education, brings extensive expertise and innovative solutions to the table. The company's unique online OSHA-Authorized training tools have already made significant strides in promoting safer workplaces and fostering a culture of safety and health awareness among employees across various industries, especially young workers in Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools.

The upcoming Viewpoint episode will feature key individuals from CareerSafe's team who will delve into the world of workplace safety and compliance. Viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the challenges and solutions associated with ensuring a safe and compliant work environment. The episode will also showcase the impact of CareerSafe's cutting-edge training resources on enhancing safety practices and reducing workplace incidents.

"Career and technical schools have leaned into CareerSafe's online and on-demand classes because our curriculum addresses real world challenges and daily dangers in the workplace. Through our training, young people are able to protect themselves in the workplace, with the full force of OSHA's guidelines supporting their safety," said Sherry Pruitt, Executive Director of CareerSafe. "We are thrilled to amplify this message through a national entity like Viewpoint, because our core goal is always the same: young workers deserve to be safe in the workplace. Practical and compelling safety training is the core way to educate and protect all workers."

The Viewpoint episode featuring CareerSafe LLC will be moving into development late this year.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, renowned for its in-depth exploration of a wide range of topics that inspire, educate, and engage viewers. The show aims to provide valuable insights into various fields, fostering a culture of learning and curiosity.

About CareerSafe LLC: CareerSafe LLC is a leading provider of online safety education, offering OSHA-Authorized training tools and resources that empower individuals and organizations to prioritize safety in the workplace. With a mission to create safer, healthier work environments, CareerSafe is dedicated to equipping the workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to prevent accidents and injuries. Based in College Station, Texas, CareerSafe is a certified Great Place to Work. For more information visit: https://www.careersafeonline.com/

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid