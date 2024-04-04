Viewpoint Educational Program Partners with CIPSolutions to Address Workplace Safety & Compliance

As workplace safety remains a top priority for organizations worldwide, Viewpoint aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussion and advocacy on this pressing issue. Post this

CIP Solutions brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the discussion, with a proven track record of providing innovative solutions and training programs designed to improve workplace safety. With a focus on leveraging technology and the sports medicine model, CIP Solutions is committed to helping organizations fit the work and the worker. During the segment, viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the root causes of overexertion-related injuries in the workplace and the tangible steps they can take to prevent such incidents. Key members at CIP Solutions will share practical strategies and resources to reduce the risk of injuries and minimize workers' compensation claims.

"Construction and manufacturing worksites are inherently volatile. Safety professionals are often caught balancing an organizational imperative to keep efficiency up and injury rates down while ensuring each worker is safe and receives the attention they deserve. At CIP Solutions, we believe the strongest workforces are built using the same sports medicine practices that athletes rely on. We equip safety leaders with support, functional training, and education to ensure that every team member minimizes vulnerabilities by enhancing ergonomic health and wellness. When a worker becomes an athlete, the workforce is armed with ergonomic confidence and faces uncertainty with more resilience than ever."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the filming schedule and broadcast details of the "Workplace Safety" segment featuring CIP Solutions, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore practical solutions to enhance workplace safety and promote a culture of compliance and well-being.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About CIP Solutions: CIP Solutions is a leading partner that empowers organizations with the support, functional training, and education they need to develop ergonomic confidence and create a safer workplace for their employees. With a focus on leveraging technology and the sports medicine model, CIP Solutions offers innovative solutions and training programs designed to enhance workplace safety. CIP Solutions is committed to helping organizations fit the work and the worker using the same practices athletes rely on to create their own resilient teams.

