Viewpoint Educational Program Partners with Hyder Property Management Professionals to Spotlight the Importance of Affordable Housing in the US

Better housing opportunities can positively affect a wide swath of families and individuals, including the senior population, veterans, the disabled, those living with chronic illness, and single-parent households.

Hyder Property Management Professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion, and in its partnership with Coachella Valley Housing Coalition as developer, has a proven track record of managing affordable housing communities that prioritize the needs of residents. With a deep understanding of the challenges facing low- and moderate-income families, Hyder is committed to implementing innovative strategies and forging partnerships to expand access to affordable housing opportunities.

Pedro S. G. Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, stated "Hyder Property Management Professionals have been an integral part of the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition's success in developing affordable housing for hard working low-income families and individuals. They have managed our developments with a high level of professionalism and compassion for our residents. We are proud to partner with Hyder Property Management Professionals in pursuing our mission to improve the living conditions of low-income individuals and families by constructing and operating housing infused with community services programs and other opportunities that enrich, build & grow their lives."

Stephen Margetic, President of Hyder Property Management Professionals, stated, "true progress in affordable housing development lies not only in lifting the economically disadvantaged but in embracing the rich tapestry of needs within our diverse resident population. From homeless seniors to single moms, runaway teens to individuals living with HIV, and from those with mental and physical disabilities to our esteemed veterans, our mission encompasses the wide spectrum of challenges faced by all residents. By recognizing and addressing this breadth of needs, we embark on a journey toward truly improving residents' quality of life and creating a more inclusive, supportive community for all."

Viewers are encouraged to tune in to watch this enlightening episode featuring Hyder Property Management Professionals, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we shine a spotlight on the need for affordable housing and explore practical solutions to create a more equitable future for all.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Hyder Property Management Professionals: Hyder Property Management Professionals is a leading provider of affordable housing solutions, committed to creating inclusive communities that meet the needs of low- and moderate-income families. With a focus on innovation and equity, Hyder strives to expand access to safe, decent, and affordable housing opportunities for all individuals and communities.

