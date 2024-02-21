Viewpoint Educational Program Partners with Integrated Recycling Technologies (IRT) to Showcase the Importance of Electronics Recycling

Filmed on December 5th, 2023 the upcoming segment will feature key members of the IRT team, offering viewers an in-depth look into the innovative practices and technologies driving the electronics recycling industry forward. Post this

Why Electronics Recycling Matters:

The electronic waste landscape is rapidly expanding, posing a significant environmental challenge. Through this collaboration, Viewpoint and IRT seek to educate audiences about the importance of responsibly managing electronic waste and highlight the strides being made in the field of electronics recycling.

About Integrated Recycling Technologies (IRT):

Integrated Recycling Technologies (IRT) is a pioneering force in the electronics recycling sector. With a commitment to sustainable practices, IRT leverages cutting-edge technologies to responsibly recycle and recover valuable materials from electronic devices. The company's dedication to environmental stewardship aligns seamlessly with Viewpoint's mission to provide viewers with insightful and impactful educational content. Tony Celt, VP of Sales and Marketing for IRT, added "your data is as important to us as it is to you."

Filming Details:

The segment was on December 5th, 2023, bringing together the expertise of Viewpoint and the IRT team to deliver an engaging and informative exploration of the world of electronics recycling. The segment will guide viewers through the intricacies of the recycling process and emphasize the positive impact of responsible e-waste management.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is a leading educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring pressing issues and advancements across various industries. The program strives to inform and inspire viewers by providing expert insights and in-depth analyses on topics that shape our world.

