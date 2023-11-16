VIEWPOINT Educational Program Unites with Service Coordination, Inc to Promote Compassion and Care in Communities

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from prominent figures in the field who will share their experiences and knowledge on why support for individuals with disabilities is crucial for building stronger, more inclusive communities. Post this

Key to the episode's success will be the insights and expertise shared by Service Coordination, Inc, an organization known for its commitment to empowering and advocating for individuals with disabilities. Their collaboration with Viewpoint promises a deep and insightful conversation that will educate and inspire viewers.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from prominent figures in the field who will share their experiences and knowledge on why support for individuals with disabilities is crucial for building stronger, more inclusive communities. The program will also highlight real-life stories that illustrate the positive impact of compassion and care.

"From the beginning, our driving force has been a dedication to our mission, culture, and core values, with an unwavering belief in putting people first," said John Dumas, President and CEO of Service Coordination, Inc. "Over the past 40 years, we've impacted thousands of lives by focusing on people, their individual needs and goals, and delivering transformative services to help them achieve their vision of an ideal life. We are thrilled to partner with Viewpoint in sharing the work of our team and, most notably, the impact on our communities."

The episode will be moving into production soon and is scheduled to be distributed in 2024. Viewers are encouraged to tune in and participate in the conversation, helping to spread the message of how compassion and care improves communities.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is a renowned educational program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid. It focuses on addressing critical societal issues and features in-depth conversations with experts, advocates, and thought leaders. The program aims to inform, inspire, and engage viewers on topics that matter.

About Service Coordination, Inc.: Service Coordination, Inc. is a leading non-profit organization and community provider of services and advocacy for people with disabilities, mental health diagnoses, medically complex needs, older adults, and others across Maryland. Service Coordination, Inc.'s mission is to provide quality case management services by helping people understand what their choices are and connecting them to resources in their communities in ways that respect their dignity and rights.

Service Coordination, Inc. also provides companion care and aging life care management through mission driven Montcordia. For more information visit, https://www.servicecoord.org/

