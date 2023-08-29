Viewpoint Educational Series Partners with Community Wildfire Planning Center to Shed Light on Crucial Wildfire Planning and Preparedness Strategies

The episode will also offer a glimpse into the future of wildfire planning and preparedness, exploring innovations in technology, community collaboration, and policy-making that promise to reshape the way we approach wildfire risk management. Tweet this

The partnership with CWPC is set to feature an array of interviews with experts, researchers, and thought leaders at the forefront of wildfire prevention and management. By engaging in in-depth discussions, these experts will shed light on the multifaceted aspects of wildfire planning and preparedness, including leadership roles, community engagement, and cutting-edge technologies that aid in minimizing wildfire impacts.

"Now, more than ever, it's critical that communities understand increasing wildfire risk, and even more importantly, what they can do about it. Communities are not helpless against wildfires. There are many actionable ways to address wildfire risk and increase our resiliency to this growing threat, and we're excited to amplify these opportunities through an upcoming Viewpoint episode," says Molly Mowery, Executive Director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center.

Viewers can expect to gain insights into the strategic planning and coordinated efforts necessary to address wildfires on a local, regional, and global scale. With a keen focus on the leadership required to initiate and sustain effective wildfire programs, the episode will highlight success stories and lessons learned from various communities that have taken proactive measures.

The collaboration between "Viewpoint" and CWPC underscores the significance of public education in the battle against wildfires. By offering a platform for experts to share their insights and experiences, the educational series aims to empower individuals, communities, and policymakers with the knowledge needed to address this growing concern.

Stay tuned for this illuminating episode of "Viewpoint," as it sets out to inspire positive change and a collective commitment to preserving our natural environment and safeguarding our communities from the threat of wildfires.

About Viewpoint:

"Viewpoint" is an educational series hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of topical issues affecting society today. By engaging experts, thought leaders, and innovators, the series aims to provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of complex subjects.

About Community Wildfire Planning Center:

The Community Wildfire Planning Center (CWPC) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting effective wildfire planning, preparedness, and recovery strategies. Through research, community engagement, and partnerships, CWPC strives to reduce the impact of wildfires on communities. For more information visit https://www.communitywildfire.org/.

Media Contact

