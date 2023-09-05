Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid, and FLASH Weather AI Team to Create an Informative Episode on Lightning Strike Safety

The educational program will work with industry experts to highlight how safety is evolving...
MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, a leading educational platform, proudly announces its partnership with FLASH Weather AI, a trailblazing innovator in emerging technologies. Together, they are set to produce an engaging educational episode focused on the perils of lightning strikes and the cutting-edge solutions being developed to mitigate catastrophic storm losses. This collaboration aims to create awareness and promote safety among individuals and companies worldwide.
Lightning strikes significantly threaten life and property, often resulting in devastating consequences. As the global climate evolves, the frequency and intensity of storms are increasing, demanding a proactive approach to protect communities and assets.
Partnering with FLASH Weather AI, an industry leader in developing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Viewpoint aims to showcase the latest advancements in lightning strike prevention. By combining the power of AI and scientific research, FLASH Weather AI has pioneered groundbreaking technologies that can identify lightning-prone areas, predict strikes, and propose preventive measures in real-time.
The episode will delve into the science behind lightning strikes, exploring their devastating impact on individuals, families, and businesses. Through expert interviews and compelling visuals, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the risks involved and learn how emerging technologies transform the lightning safety landscape.
"FLASH began with a simple idea: to shield the most vulnerable from nature's harshest elements. Today, we're proud to have developed the world's leading weather intelligence system. Our partnership with Viewpoint is crucial to spread the word about our mission." - Jason Deese, FLASH Weather AI Founder
The educational episode was filmed on June 10th, 2023, and will be distributed later in the year nationally. Viewers can expect an eye-opening experience, gaining valuable insights into the dangers of lightning strikes and discovering how emerging technologies are reshaping how we protect ourselves and our assets from natural disasters.
