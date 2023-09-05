Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid, and FLASH Weather AI Team to Create an Informative Episode on Lightning Strike Safety

Viewers can expect an eye-opening experience, gaining valuable insights into the dangers of lightning strikes and discovering how emerging technologies are reshaping how we protect ourselves and our assets from natural disasters. Tweet this

Partnering with FLASH Weather AI, an industry leader in developing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Viewpoint aims to showcase the latest advancements in lightning strike prevention. By combining the power of AI and scientific research, FLASH Weather AI has pioneered groundbreaking technologies that can identify lightning-prone areas, predict strikes, and propose preventive measures in real-time.

The episode will delve into the science behind lightning strikes, exploring their devastating impact on individuals, families, and businesses. Through expert interviews and compelling visuals, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the risks involved and learn how emerging technologies transform the lightning safety landscape.

"FLASH began with a simple idea: to shield the most vulnerable from nature's harshest elements. Today, we're proud to have developed the world's leading weather intelligence system. Our partnership with Viewpoint is crucial to spread the word about our mission." - Jason Deese, FLASH Weather AI Founder

The educational episode was filmed on June 10th, 2023, and will be distributed later in the year nationally. Viewers can expect an eye-opening experience, gaining valuable insights into the dangers of lightning strikes and discovering how emerging technologies are reshaping how we protect ourselves and our assets from natural disasters.

