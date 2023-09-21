Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid, Partners with the City of Oxford, Alabama to Showcase Community's Unique Essence and Economic Prosperity

The collaboration with Viewpoint will spotlight the city's impressive track record in generating worthwhile job opportunities, fostering economic growth, and ensuring a vibrant future for its residents. Tweet this

One of the central themes of the Viewpoint episode featuring Oxford will be the celebration of the local culture and the wide array of amenities and events available to the public. From the rich history of the community to its dynamic arts scene and a wealth of recreational opportunities, Oxford offers a diverse tapestry of experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Oxford Mayor Alton Craft stated, "my vision for Oxford is that we continue to invest in what works, expand our economic impact on the region, and continually invest in our schools, parks, and neighborhoods. We are a community that is thriving while still being safe, clean, and enjoyable. We are proud of being a world-class destination. The residents are welcoming and want everyone to visit and find their place in Oxford. I'm deeply proud of what we have accomplished and very confident that our best days as a city are ahead of us."

The Viewpoint episode featuring Oxford, Alabama, will provide viewers with an intimate look at how the city's unique blend of history, innovation, and local culture has contributed to its ongoing success. The program aims to inspire other communities across the nation by demonstrating that a strong sense of identity, economic growth, and cultural vibrancy can coexist harmoniously. The episode is completed and will be distributed later in 2023.

