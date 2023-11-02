Viewpoint Joins Forces with Integrated Projects to Explore the Future of Real Estate

Viewpoint, the acclaimed documentary series hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, is announcing a unique partnership with Integrated Projects, a built intelligence company, to develop a new episode delving into "The Future of Real Estate."
MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled for filming later in 2023, this segment highlights how emerging 3D scanning and 3D modeling technology are powering the next evolutionary leap in the real estate industry, by helping building owners to bring their buildings online with unprecedented accuracy and scale.
"Earth's 1.6 billion buildings are at the heart of some of our greatest societal challenges," says Jose Cruz Jr, Founder and CEO of Integrated Projects. New CO2 emissions regulations, growing global demand for housing and less traditional offices, and the increased cost of materials and labor have created a perfect storm for landlords. Cruz and his team believe the solution can be found in digitally sharing building data across real estate teams. "Being able to answer 'what, exactly is in my building?' empowers building owners to proactively solve how to improve and adapt their physical structures—at scale."
The upcoming episode will offer an in-depth exploration of how IPX is at the forefront of this digital revolution, enabling building owners, contractors and design teams to share accurate depictions of a building's architectural, mechanical, and furniture systems.
Viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into:
- The Digital Transformation of Real Estate: The episode will provide an overview of the sweeping changes underway in the real estate industry, from smart buildings to data-driven decision-making.
- The Future of Building Information Management: Viewers will get a glimpse into developments in building information management and how they can benefit developers, property managers, and investors alike.
- Expert Interviews: Renowned experts, thought leaders, and professionals from the real estate and technology sectors will share their perspectives on how digitization is driving innovation and reshaping the industry's future.
Viewpoint's production team is actively preparing for the filming of this episode, which promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful exploration of the real estate industry's digital revolution. Audiences can anticipate a program that not only informs but also inspires as it highlights the innovative strides being made in the field.
About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is a documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of topics, from science and technology to culture and innovation. Each episode delves into captivating subjects with the aim of enlightening and inspiring viewers.
About Integrated Projects: Integrated Projects is a built intelligence company focused on the digital transformation of the built environment. Its core building digitization platform, IPX, helps owners, designers, and laser scanning professionals view, share, quantify, and connect their building plans and data with the world. For more information visit: http://www.integrated-projects.com
