Viewpoint Partners with Academy 147 Limited to Explore Aircraft Maintenance Training and Its Crucial Role in the Aeronautical Sector

Academy 147 Limited brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the discussion, with a proven track record of providing high-quality aircraft maintenance training programs to individuals seeking to enter the industry or enhance their skills. Post this

Academy 147 Limited brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the discussion, with a proven track record of providing high-quality aircraft maintenance training programs to individuals seeking to enter the industry or enhance their skills. With industry leading instructors and unique, hands-on training experiences, Academy 147 Limited prepares students for successful careers in aircraft maintenance and ensures compliance with industry regulations and standards.

During the episode, viewers can expect to gain valuable insights into the various aspects of aircraft maintenance training. Through interviews with key representatives of Academy 147 Limited and demonstrations of training exercises, Viewpoint will offer viewers a comprehensive understanding of the importance of skilled professionals in maintaining the safety and reliability of aircraft.

*We are excited to be featured on Viewpoint for this informational video. It comes at a perfect time as Academy 147 is celebrating 10 years in business. We have a lot of new developments within our group of companies which spans multiple continents and holds numerous national and industry certifications for aviation training – Andrew Trinchero, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Academy 147

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Academy 147 Limited, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the importance of aircraft maintenance training and the opportunities available for individuals seeking to enter the dynamic field of aviation.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Academy 147: Academy 147 Limited, part of the Academy Global Group, is a leading provider of aircraft maintenance training solutions, offering comprehensive instruction to individuals seeking to enter or advance in the aeronautical sector. With a worldwide presence, whereby an elite team of licensed technicians/instructors are positioned to offer unrivaled flexibility and a boutique style approach to aviation maintenance training. Academy 147, prepares students for successful careers in aircraft maintenance and ensures compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid