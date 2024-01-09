Viewpoint Partners with Bag Tags Inc. to Explore the Art of Commemorating Sporting Events and the Athlete's Journey

The program aims to educate on this specialized sector...

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpoint, the educational program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, is announcing a new collaboration with Bag Tags Inc. to produce a captivating episode that delves into the significance of identification tags in memorializing sporting events and capturing the essence of the athlete's journey. Filming for this insightful piece is scheduled to take place in January, showcasing how Bag Tags Inc. collaborates with organizations and events to create unique and memorable keepsakes.

Identification tags, often seen as simple accessories, play a crucial role in documenting the milestones and experiences of athletes. The upcoming episode of Viewpoint will shine a spotlight on Bag Tags Inc.'s expertise in crafting personalized and distinctive tags that go beyond utility, serving as enduring mementos for teams and individuals.

Bag Tags Inc., a leader in the creation of customized identification tags, works closely with organizations and events to design tags that encapsulate the spirit of sporting occasions. The episode will feature insights from key representatives at Bag Tags Inc., offering a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process and the impact their work has on teams and athletes.

"We are honored to have been chosen by Viewpoint Partners to help us tell our story", stated President and Co-Founder of Bag Tags Inc., Thomas Doyle. "From a rough idea birthed on a pool deck for a durable, waterproof, 'bag tag,' to millions of credentials distributed world wide, it has been a joy and pleasure to help make amateur sporting events safer, more distinctive, and memorialize the athletes journey."

The filming, scheduled for January, will capture the intricate process of designing and producing these personalized tags and showcase real-life examples of their use in commemorating significant sporting events.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About Bag Tags Inc.:

Bag Tags Inc. is a leading provider of customized identification tags that are designed to commemorate sporting events and celebrate the athlete's journey. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Bag Tags Inc. collaborates with organizations and events to create unique and memorable keepsakes.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint