Viewpoint Partners with City of Kilgore to Showcase "Great Places to Live, Raise a Family, and Start a Business"

During the segment, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the City of Kilgore and Kilgore Economic Development Corporation and as they discuss the city's strengths and opportunities for growth. Post this

The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation is committed to promoting economic growth and development in the city by attracting and retaining businesses, fostering entrepreneurship, and enhancing the economic climate. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, the corporation works to create a thriving and diverse business environment.

During the segment, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the City of Kilgore and Kilgore Economic Development Corporation and as they discuss the city's strengths and opportunities for growth. From its strategic location and skilled workforce to its supportive business climate and quality of life amenities, Kilgore will showcase its regional importance and dedication to sustainable growth supporting multiple industries. Viewers will also hear from members of the industrial and artistic communities as they share their insights to Kilgore's quality of place.

"Kilgore shines as a beacon of opportunity", stated Mayor Ronnie Spradlin. "We are a vibrant community where families flourish, businesses thrive, and dreams take root. Known as the city of Stars, Kilgore blends small-town charm with big dreams, making it the ideal place to call home."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the segment featuring the City of Kilgore, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the qualities that make Kilgore a standout destination for living, raising a family, and starting a business.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About KEDC: KEDC's mission is to enhance a business climate that is conducive to job creation and retention, improving the standard of living for Kilgore residents. The organization is funded by a dedicated sales tax approved by voters and directed by a five-person board. KEDC is managed by a staff of four with certifications in economic development and economic development finance. In the last five years the organization has closed deals representing more than $290 million in new and retained investment and nearly 2,500 jobs under contract.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid