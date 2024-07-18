Viewpoint Partners with Downeast Horizons to Highlight Community Support for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Filming is scheduled to take place on August 14th, 2024, in Brewer, Maine, and will feature key members of the Downeast Horizons team along with individuals benefiting from their programs. Post this

Downeast Horizons has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals with developmental disabilities in Maine. Through a range of services and programs tailored to meet individual needs, the organization helps participants achieve their personal goals and lead enriched lives. The segment will provide viewers with a closer look at the programs offered and the positive outcomes they generate. Executive Director Anthony Zambrano stated they are "changing lives one smile at a time".

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

Community Support and Involvement: Highlighting the role of community initiatives in supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

Tailored Programs and Services: Showcasing the personalized programs offered by Downeast Horizons that address the unique needs of each individual.

Personal Stories and Successes: Featuring stories from program participants and their families to illustrate the tangible benefits of community support.

Impact on the Region: Discussing how the efforts of Downeast Horizons are making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and the broader community in Maine.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Downeast Horizons:

Downeast Horizons is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities in Maine. Through personalized programs and community involvement, Downeast Horizons helps participants achieve their personal goals and lead fulfilling lives.

