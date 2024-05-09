Viewpoint Partners with Jobe Valves to Educate Consumers on Proper Pool and Spa Water Level Maintenance

The segment will shed slight on how water levels impact performance...
MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the esteemed educational program hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Jobe Valves for an upcoming episode dedicated to informing consumers about the importance of properly maintaining pool and spa water levels. Filmed on April 11th and set for distribution later in 2024, the segment features key interviews from the Jobe Valves team, including Vice President Robin Jobe, the designer of the unique Top-Up Turtle. Their expertise in the industry will help educate consumers on how proper water level maintenance can save time and money for pool owners.
As summer approaches and pool and spa season kicks into high gear, Viewpoint remains committed to providing viewers with valuable information to help them make informed decisions about pool maintenance and care. Through its partnership with Jobe Valves, a leading provider of innovative water level control solutions, the program aims to raise awareness about the drawbacks of neglecting proper water level maintenance and highlight the benefits of utilizing effective solutions.
Jobe Valves brings a wealth of expertise and decades of experience to the discussion, with a focus on designing innovative water level control products that simplify the maintenance process for pool and spa owners. The Top-Up Turtle, created by Vice President Robin Jobe, is a unique solution that automatically maintains water levels, helping to prevent damage to pool equipment and ensure optimal performance.
During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the Jobe Valves team as they discuss the importance of proper water level maintenance and share practical tips for achieving optimal results. From preventing equipment damage to saving time and money on maintenance costs, Jobe Valves will showcase how their solutions can benefit pool and spa owners of all kinds.
Jobe Valves is proud to be associated with ViewPoint Project to bring this educational content to those involved in the water control industry.
Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Jobe Valves, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the importance of proper pool and spa water level maintenance and discover how innovative solutions can help enhance the enjoyment and longevity of outdoor recreational spaces.
