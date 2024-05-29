Viewpoint Partners with Rasa to Explore Innovations in Generative AI

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the Rasa team as they discuss the latest advancements in generative AI and showcase real-world applications of AI assistants in various industries. Post this

Rasa is at the forefront of developing AI-powered solutions that enable businesses to create natural and engaging interactions with their customers. Through advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing techniques, Rasa's conversational AI platform empowers businesses to build AI assistants that understand and respond to customer queries accurately and efficiently.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the Rasa team as they discuss the latest advancements in generative AI and showcase real-world applications of AI assistants in various industries. From customer service and support to marketing and sales, Rasa will demonstrate how businesses can leverage AI assistants to streamline processes, improve customer satisfaction, and enhance cost efficiencies.

"Rasa is thrilled to join the Viewpoint episode," says Melissa Gordon, Rasa CEO. "We're excited to showcase how our generative conversational AI technology enhances businesses' engagement with their clients. This appearance is a great opportunity to demonstrate the unique capabilities of our platform in improving customer experiences through advanced, personalized interactions. We look forward to discussing the evolving role of AI in business and its significant impact on operational success."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Rasa, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the cutting-edge developments in generative AI and discover how businesses leverage AI assistants to redefine customer interactions.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Rasa: Rasa is a leader in generative conversational AI, enabling enterprises to build and deliver next-level AI assistants. Merging a state-of-the-art engine with a user-friendly low-code UI, Rasa offers an open and adaptable platform that perfectly aligns with business logic. This innovative approach makes Rasa a reliable and trusted choice for enterprises seeking to enhance customer interactions while reducing costs. Rasa is privately held with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, PayPal, StepStone, and others. The company was founded in 2016 and is remote-first with a presence in San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris and Belgrade.

