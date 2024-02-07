Viewpoint Partners with SHI Cryogenics Group to Explore the Transformative Power of Cryogenic Technologies Across Industries

Filming for the episode is scheduled for 2024, with a focus on capturing behind-the-scenes footage of SHI Cryogenics Group's cutting-edge technologies, interviews with key members of the SHI team, and discussions on the diverse applications of cryogenic products. Post this

SHI Cryogenics Group, a leading provider of cryogenic products and solutions, will be prominently featured in the episode. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the innovative technologies and applications that make cryogenics a cornerstone in various industries.

"We at the SHI Cryogenics Group are thrilled to collaborate with Viewpoint for their upcoming episode regarding cryogenic technology, said Dr. Mark Derakhshan, President and CEO of Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. "Viewpoint's esteemed platform allows us to share our journey, from the behind-the-scenes glimpses of our cutting-edge technologies to insightful discussions with our key team members. Cryogenic pumps, coolers, compressors, and other innovations have become indispensable tools across a spectrum of industries, from material research breakthroughs and the fabrication of semiconductor devices to life-saving medical applications and seeing into the deep universe. We are excited to engage, educate and underscore the great impact cryogenic technology and products have on shaping a better and more advanced world."

Filming for the episode is scheduled for 2024, with a focus on capturing behind-the-scenes footage of SHI Cryogenics Group's cutting-edge technologies, interviews with key members of the SHI team, and discussions on the diverse applications of cryogenic products.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About SHI Cryogenics Group:

SHI Cryogenics Group, an integral part of the Precision Equipment Division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a leading worldwide provider of innovative cryogenic solutions to the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and research industries. With offices in Asia, Europe and the United States, it has been producing quality cryogenic and vacuum equipment for over 60 years. SHI's renowned engineering departments focus on the latest cryogenic technologies, including innovative cryocooler and cryopump designs.

