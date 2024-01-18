Viewpoint Partners with United Radio Inc. to Spotlight Environmental Impact and Economic Opportunities in Electronics Repair and Remanufacturing

The growing issue of electronic waste has become a global concern, and the collaboration between Viewpoint and United Radio Inc. seeks to address the environmental impact while showcasing the economic opportunities in repair and remanufacturing. Post this

United Radio Inc., recognized for its state-of-the-art logistics, expertise in electronics repair and remanufacturing, will feature prominently in the episode. Viewers will gain insights from key members of the United Radio team, delving into the processes involved in reducing electronic waste and the economic opportunities created by their commitment to sustainability.

"At United Radio we utilize a combination of expert repair services, in-depth failure analysis, and innovative logistics solutions that help to extend the lifespan of electronic products, and reduce their environmental impact," said Phil Rubenstein, United Radio President.

Filmed in December, the episode will explore various aspects of electronics waste, the environmental implications, and the solutions provided by United Radio Inc. to address these challenges. Additionally, it will showcase how their commitment to sustainability extends to fostering the professional growth and development of their workforce.

"We are very committed to training our employees, as one of our six core values states", said Mara Charlamb, Partner/Vice President, and Director of Human Resources. "We recently developed a two-year Leadership Development Program for our employees, and we based our program on our core values, which are a living, breathing part of our organization. This is what sets our leadership program apart from other programs. It is not just about leadership; it is about leadership at United Radio."

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About United Radio Inc.:

United Radio is a leading provider of repair and remanufacturing solutions to electronics manufacturers worldwide, with a commitment to environmental sustainability and workforce development. Focusing on automotive and consumer electronics, communications products and advanced research and development, the company has established itself as a world leader in creating innovative solutions to the emerging technological needs of our customers specializing in extending the lifespan of electronic devices, contributing to a reduction in electronic waste and creating economic opportunities.

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and with a repair and distribution center in Peachtree City, GA and Salt Lake City, UT, United Radio works with both Fortune 500 companies from around the world and first responder agencies across New York state. United Radio is not just repairing electronics; the company is reducing waste, using recycled materials, and pioneering sustainable solutions.

