Viewpoint Teams Up with American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association for an Episode on International Trade and Marine Insurance

The American P&I Club, founded during the pivotal era of World War I, initially as a direct solution in support of the American maritime merchant fleet, has been a cornerstone in the realm of marine insurance, providing essential liability coverage and risk management for the shipping industry. Post this

Dennis Quaid, known for his ability to bring complex topics to life, will introduce a segment that will guide viewers through the fascinating world of marine insurance, in particular marine third party liability cover, exploring how it underpins international trade and contributes to economic stability and growth. The segment will feature key members of the American P&I Club, who will share their insights and expertise on the evolution of marine liability insurance and its critical role in facilitating global commerce.

As global trade becomes increasingly interconnected, the importance of robust and reliable marine insurance cannot be overstated. This episode will not only educate viewers on the historical context and development of marine insurance but also underscore its contemporary importance in ensuring the smooth operation of international shipping and trade through the extensive and reliable infrastructure of security.

Dorothea Ioannou, CEO of the Managers of the American P&I Club, commented, "The American P&I Club, providing protection & indemnity insurance - referred to as 'P&I' - was created to meet and adapt to the ever-evolving liability obligations expected of ship operators. Ultimately, the Club has been able to contribute incomparable value to the well-being and peace of mind of stakeholders throughout the chain - from ports to people, the marine environment to seafarers well as in communities around the world. Its critical role and function generally go unnoticed, and we are very excited at this opportunity to create greater awareness with 'Viewpoint'."

Scheduled for distribution later in 2024, this episode of "Viewpoint" promises to be a compelling exploration of the vital infrastructure that supports global commerce. By highlighting the contributions of the American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, the program aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the complexities of international trade and the essential services that sustain it.

About Viewpoint: "Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact our world. Through compelling storytelling and expert insights, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by delving into important issues and innovative solutions.

About American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association (The American P&I Club): Founded during World War I, the American P&I Club provides comprehensive marine liability insurance cover and risk management services to the shipping industry. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to supporting global trade, the organization plays a vital role in the global maritime sector.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennnis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennnis Quaid