Viewpoint Teams Up with Cedar Community to Explore the Evolution of Aging in a New Episode

Cedar Community is committed to redefining aging by offering a range of lifestyle options and care services designed to support older adults at every stage of their journey. From active independent living and assisted living to memory care and skilled nursing, the community provides personalized care and support tailored to the individual needs and preferences of each resident.

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from core Cedar Community team members as they discuss the innovative programs, activities, and amenities available to residents. From fitness classes and cultural outings, to modern dining options and artisan spaces, Cedar Community will showcase how it is creating dynamic living environments that promote health, happiness, and purposeful living for older adults.

"Cedar Community has been an innovator in aging services since our founding more than 70 years ago," states Cedar Community President and CEO Nicole Pretre. "Today, we continue to be focused on not only providing exceptional care and services, but we are also prioritizing the rising expectations of today's older adults and the active and fully engaged lifestyles they desire. Cedar Community is invested in creating beautiful living spaces and sustainable environments that are welcoming to all; providing opportunities to nurture curiosity and support lifelong learning; and cultivating purposeful living for seniors who desire the ability to live out one's personal beliefs and values in harmony with others."

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Cedar Community, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the evolving landscape of aging and celebrate Cedar Community's commitment to redefining senior living for the better.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Cedar Community: Cedar Community is an award winning provider of senior living and care services in Wisconsin, dedicated to redefining aging and creating vibrant communities where older adults can thrive. With a range of lifestyle options and personalized care services, Cedar Community offers innovative solutions designed to support seniors at every stage of their journey. From independent living to skilled nursing and memory care, the community is committed to promoting an active lifestyle, dignified care services, and purposeful living for older adults.

