Viewpoint Teams Up with Diabetes Guardians to Shed Light on Diabetes Complication Prevention

Viewers can anticipate engaging and informative discussions led by healthcare experts, physicians, and leaders from the Diabetes Guardians team, who will share their extensive knowledge and experience in this critical field. The segment will also highlight the experience and expertise of Dr. Paul Han, D.P.M., M.S., a podiatric surgeon and clinical professor in the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at City of Hope National Medical Center.

Diabetes Guardians' mission to prevent diabetes-related complications aligns seamlessly with Viewpoint's dedication to providing its audience with thought-provoking content that informs and inspires. The episode will encourage viewers to get involved and take proactive steps in the fight against diabetic foot ulcers and amputations.

A seemingly minor foot condition can lead to a major foot ulcer for people with diabetes. Average healing time for diabetic foot ulcers is reported to be 100 to 150 days. For the last 10 years in the US, there has been staggering technological advancement in treatment for diabetic wounds. At the same time, the cost of treating these wounds has been even more staggering for the last 10 years. As a result diabetic foot wounds impose a substantial financial burden on the US health care system. In the United States, at the individual level, costs per Medicare accruing between index procedures and outpatient care can approach an annual cost of $100,000 per patient. Ref: (Annals of Vascular Surgery Volume 88, January 2023, Pages 410-417).

Dr. Han states that prevention through patient education is the most cost effective and the most powerful tool to empower our patients of diabetes.

The episode is set to be released later this November, in time for Diabetes Awareness Month, and will be distributed nationally.

To stay updated on the release of this groundbreaking episode and for more information on diabetes complication prevention, please visit the Diabetes Guardians website.

