Viewpoint Teams Up with Saverglass to Highlight the Importance of Packaging in Wine and Spirits Industry and Sustainable Practices

Saverglass, a leader in the production of premium glass bottles for the wine and spirits industry, brings decades of expertise in combining aesthetics with functionality. The segment will feature key members of the Saverglass team, who will share their knowledge on the importance of packaging in brand building and consumer engagement. They will also discuss the company's commitment to sustainability and the steps they are taking to reduce their environmental footprint.

"We at Saverglass are honored to partner with Viewpoint for this exciting episode highlighting the important role of glass packaging in the wine and spirits industry," said Jyll Vidal, Sales Director at Saverglass. "We partner with premium brands in the alcohol beverage sector and understand that packaging serves as an external representation of both the liquid and the brand's unique vision for its product. Through our participation, we are thrilled to showcase how the industry meets consumer demands for exceptional quality and distinctive premium glass bottle designs that set them apart from its competitors while embracing sustainable packaging practices."

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

The Role of Packaging in Brand Identity: Exploring how packaging design reflects a brand's story and appeals to consumers. Consumer Experience and Perception: Highlighting the impact of high-quality, artistic packaging on the overall consumer experience. Sustainable Practices in Packaging: Discussing innovative solutions and practices that reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability within the industry. Collaboration for Better Outcomes: Emphasizing the importance of collaboration between producers, designers, and production facilities to achieve optimal results.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this insightful episode. Join Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid and the Saverglass team, along with their customers Roederer Estate and Castle & Key, as well as industry brand and design agency, Stranger & Stranger, as they explore the intersection of packaging, branding, and sustainability in the wine and spirits industry.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Saverglass:

Saverglass, a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of high-end bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets, is a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging. From its six glass plants and four decoration units benefiting from leading-edge technologies, and thanks to its employees' professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence, Saverglass is committed to its longstanding sustainable development strategy with the objective of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035.

About Orora:

Orora is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging and visual solutions for customers across the world. Listed on the ASX and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company is focused on designing and delivering products and services that enables its customers' brands to thrive. Every day, millions of consumers buy and use goods in packaging proudly designed, developed, manufactured, or distributed by Orora. Learn more at http://www.ororagroup.com.

