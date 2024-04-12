Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid and Stone Oak Wealth Management Team Up To Spread Good News

Teaming up with Viewpoint is a really big deal in helping get the word out how Stone Oak Wealth does Wealth Management in a different way. Post this

"Teaming up with Viewpoint is a really big deal in helping get the word out how Stone Oak Wealth does Wealth Management in a different way", says Greg Thompson, President and Founder at Stone Oak Wealth Management, "this gives us a unique opportunity to not only showcase the great work we do in San Antonio, but more importantly how we lead our clients toward God's plan for wealth management through a biblical worldview." Demonstrating this key business differentiator to a broad audience will help shine a light on a mainstream taboo topic like faith in the workplace and business as a ministry.

Viewpoint will feature intimate interviews with expert wealth managers and high-net worth clients, with a behind-the-scenes look at how the company encourages faith in their business, and thought-provoking discussions on the future of wealth management and the role a family's values play. By examining the approaches that foster the combination of personal values and investing for the future, the episode will illustrate a deeper understanding of the connection between the two and its impact on the future of our communities.

The segment featuring Stone Oak Wealth Management on Viewpoint will be distributed nationally in May 2024, reaching a wide audience interested in the future of investment management.

About Stone Oak Wealth Management

Stone Oak Wealth Management is a privately held investment company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Stone Oak Wealth is regulated by the SEC as a registered investment adviser. Please see visit our Legal Disclosures for additional advertising disclosures. The mission of the firm is to lead clients into a fully integrated life of wealth stewardship. For information about the company, please visit https://stoneoakwealth.com/ . Follow https://www.linkedin.com/company/24426517/ on LinkedIn.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a highly acclaimed short-form series that offers insightful discussions on a wide range of topics. Hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, the program provides unique perspectives through engaging content and expert guests. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid aims to educate, inspire, and engage viewers by exploring important subjects and showcasing industry advancements.

Media Contact

Laurean Callander, Stone Oak Wealth Management, 1 7274609485, [email protected], https://stoneoakwealth.com/

SOURCE Stone Oak Wealth Management