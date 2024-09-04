Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Collaborates with Excelsior Charter Schools for a New Episode Highlighting Charter School Education

Excelsior Charter Schools have long been recognized for their commitment to providing quality education that meets the diverse needs of their student body. Post this

The segment will also delve into the distinctions between public and charter schools, offering clarity on the differences in governance, funding, and educational outcomes. By featuring interviews with key Excelsior staff members, including educators and administrators, the episode will provide a comprehensive understanding of how the charter school model works and why it has become an attractive option for many families in Southern California.

Derek King, Ed.D. of Exlcelsior Charter Schools stated, "our collective true north is to provide an advantage to students through robust teaching, challenging curriculum, a flexible instructional model and an overall commitment to preparing every child to be successful after high school."

Excelsior Charter Schools have long been recognized for their commitment to providing quality education that meets the diverse needs of their student body. The school's hybrid model allows for a customized learning experience that combines the best of both worlds: the structure and support of a traditional school environment with the flexibility and independence of online learning. This innovative approach has not only enhanced academic outcomes but also empowered students to take charge of their own education.

The episode is expected to air later in 2024, offering viewers a valuable glimpse into the world of charter schools and the unique advantages they offer. As part of Viewpoint's mission to educate and inform, this segment will contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of education and the role that charter schools can play in shaping it.

Viewpoint is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring the most pressing issues and advancements across various industries. Through high-quality storytelling and expert interviews, the program aims to inform and inspire audiences by providing a deeper understanding of the topics that impact our world.

Excelsior Charter Schools, based in Southern California, offers a unique hybrid educational model that combines traditional classroom learning with innovative online instruction. Committed to providing a personalized and flexible learning experience, Excelsior empowers students to achieve academic success while preparing them for the challenges of the future. For more information visit: https://www.excelsior.com/

