"Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" Collaborates with Family Source Consultants to Provide Educational Information on Selecting the Right Surrogacy Provider

"One in six people experience infertility," a voiceover informs viewers at the beginning of the video. "That's a staggering number that will affect almost 10 million couples globally by the year 2025."

A long-form video is available on YouTube while a shorter 30-second commercial debuted earlier this month, airing across multiple networks — including CNN, Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, MSNBC, and HLN — throughout the month of March. The purpose of the video is to educate viewers about fertility medicine and the surrogacy process.

Meanwhile the episode of Viewpoint was distributed to Public Television stations, who can circulate the piece for up to a year.

"When I started the process of becoming an intended parent, my husband and I did not utilize an agency, and I found that to be a pretty difficult process to navigate on our own," says Staci Swiderski, CEO and Founder of FSC, during her interview for the video. "That's what led me to open the agency to be a resource for intended parents — and surrogates and egg donors as well."

Like Swiderski, almost all of FSC's staff have a personal connection to third party reproduction, as either an intended parent, gestational carrier, or egg donor. This personal connection to the world of surrogacy helped Leah, whose neuromedical disorder prevents her from conceiving, and her husband, Sean, select FSC as the agency to help them start their family.

"Everyone involved has gone through the process in some way," says Leah, who was interviewed for the video alongside her husband. "It just feels so good to have those people who understand what you're going through."

Kristy, a gestational carrier interviewed for the video, worked with FSC to help a same-sex couple bring their daughter and son into the world. She chose to become a surrogate to "bless another family by gifting them something that they couldn't do on their own," she says, adding that, as an agency, FSC genuinely "loves their surrogates and their parents."

"We really feel that as an agency, with the expertise that we have, we're able to help build families with such a sense of compassion and empathy," Swiderski says, at the conclusion of the video. "Nothing brings us more joy than seeing these families come together."

To view the video in its entirety, visit FSC's YouTube page. For more information about FSC and the agency's services, please visit www.familysourceconsultants.com.

