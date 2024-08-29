Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Collaborates with Florence County, South Carolina to Showcase Regional Opportunities and Attractions

Florence County, located in the heart of South Carolina's Pee Dee region, is a vibrant community known for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and rich cultural heritage. Post this

The episode will feature interviews with key individuals from within Florence County, including local business leaders, economic development officials, and community members. These interviews will provide insights into the county's economic growth, investment potential, and the supportive infrastructure available to businesses.

Kevin V. Yokim, Florence County Administrator, stated, "We are excited about everything going on in Florence County, especially with regard to economic development and recreation."

Additionally, the segment will highlight Florence County's cultural and recreational offerings, including the annual ArtFields festival. ArtFields, a renowned event celebrating Southern art and culture, attracts artists and visitors from across the region, showcasing the county's commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement.

Through this episode, "Viewpoint" aims to educate viewers on the unique attributes of Florence County that make it an attractive place to live, work, and invest. From its excellent schools and healthcare facilities to its vibrant arts scene and outdoor recreational opportunities, Florence County offers a high quality of life for residents and a welcoming environment for businesses.

This engaging episode of "Viewpoint" will provide valuable information and inspiration for companies considering investment in Florence County and for families looking to relocate to a dynamic and supportive community.

About Viewpoint: "Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact our world. Through compelling storytelling and expert insights, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by delving into important issues and innovative solutions.

About Florence County, South Carolina: Florence County, South Carolina, is a thriving community in the Pee Dee region known for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and rich cultural heritage. With a strong commitment to economic development, quality education, and community engagement, Florence County offers a high quality of life for residents and a welcoming environment for businesses.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid