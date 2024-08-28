Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with College of the Muscogee Nation for Episode on Advancing Education While Preserving Native Culture

The episode will feature interviews with key members of the College of the Muscogee Nation, including educators and students who will share their experiences and insights. Post this

The episode will feature interviews with key members of the College of the Muscogee Nation, including educators and students who will share their experiences and insights. Viewers will learn about the college's unique educational model, which integrates advanced subjects such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with traditional Muscogee knowledge, language, and practices. This holistic approach not only equips students with the skills needed to succeed in modern careers but also ensures that the rich cultural heritage of the Muscogee people is passed on to future generations.

In addition to focusing on STEM education, the episode will explore the college's efforts to promote and preserve the Muscogee language, which is a cornerstone of their cultural identity. By combining modern education with cultural preservation, the College of the Muscogee Nation is creating a blueprint for other Native institutions to follow, demonstrating that progress and tradition can go hand in hand.

Dr. Monte Randall, President of the College, stated, "the collaboration between 'Viewpoint' and the College of the Muscogee Nation exemplifies the importance of two industry leaders coming together to support our individual goals. This partnership will leverage the influential reach of 'Viewpoint' to showcase the progress of the College of the Muscogee Nation to provide innovative education to students while leading the charge in Mvskoke Language Revitalization. It's a testament to the power of education in tribal nation building, ensuring that Native students can thrive in the 21st century without losing touch with their roots."

This collaboration is part of "Viewpoint's" ongoing commitment to showcasing stories that educate and inspire. By highlighting the work being done at the College of the Muscogee Nation, the program aims to raise awareness about the importance of culturally relevant education and the positive impact it can have on Native communities.

The segment is expected to air later in 2024, offering valuable insights for educators, policymakers, and anyone interested in the intersection of education and cultural preservation.

"Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact society. The program features expert insights and compelling stories, aiming to inform and inspire audiences about the innovative solutions and challenges shaping our world.

The College of the Muscogee Nation is an institution of higher learning established to serve the educational needs of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Committed to providing a quality education that integrates traditional Muscogee culture and modern academic disciplines, the college empowers students to achieve personal and professional success while preserving their cultural heritage. For more information visit: https://cmn.edu/

