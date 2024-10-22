Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Diversys Software, Inc. for an Upcoming Episode Focused on Solutions in Waste Management

By showcasing how technology can address these critical issues, the segment aims to empower industry leaders to embrace digital transformation and harness these tools for both business and environmental benefits. Post this

The waste management industry faces a unique set of compliance and regulatory hurdles, with stringent environmental laws and operational standards that vary significantly across regions. To stay compliant while maintaining efficiency, companies must navigate intricate processes related to sorting, disposal, transportation, and waste reduction. This upcoming episode will shed light on how innovative platforms, like those developed by Diversys Software, Inc., are helping companies streamline these multifaceted operations, reduce costs, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable future.

Roger Barlow, CEO of Diversys, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to partner on this important documentary series. "It's an honor to be featured by Viewpoint and to work with Mr. Quaid's team in highlighting the critical role that trust, transparency, and accurate data play in the recycling management industry. This collaboration allows us to showcase the importance of accountability as we collectively strive for a more sustainable future."

The episode will delve into key areas where Diversys is making a difference, such as:

Operational Efficiency

Real-time data tracking, automated reporting, and improved workflows that reduce costs, enhance resource recovery, so that organizations can make better, more informed decisions about how to effectively manage their waste, while saving money.

Regulatory Compliance & Transparency

Ensures authoritative bodies are provided with accurate, timely information so that organizations can be held accountable for their impact on the environment.

Sustainability & Circular Economy

Supports sustainability by delivering data-driven insights to improve recycling rates, reduce landfill waste, helping users maximize their impact and drive a circular economy.

By showcasing how technology can address these critical issues, the segment aims to empower industry leaders to embrace digital transformation and harness these tools for both business and environmental benefits.

The new episode will move into post-production later this year and will be distributed nationally once completed.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint is an award-winning educational series that highlights innovations and important issues impacting today's world. Hosted by veteran actor Dennis Quaid, the show works with industry leaders and experts to provide insights and educate viewers on trends shaping various sectors.

About Diversys Software, Inc.:

Diversys Software Inc. leads the digital transformation of waste and recycling management across North America with a user-friendly, ready-to-deploy software. Their cloud-based system enables real-time, precise data capture, helping organizations comply with evolving sustainability frameworks like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Diversys is committed to fostering a circular economy through innovative and efficient recycling solutions.

