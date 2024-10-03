Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Foster Success for New Segment on the Foster Care System

Foster Success, a national organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of foster youth and young adults transitioning out of foster care, provides a comprehensive range of services aimed at fostering independence and success Post this

Dennis Quaid, known for his ability to bring powerful stories to life, will introduce a segment that will guide viewers through an exploration of the foster care system's intricacies. The segment will feature interviews with key members of the Foster Success team, as well as personal stories from individuals who have navigated the transition out of foster care. These firsthand accounts will offer valuable insights into the obstacles these young adults face and the resources available to help them succeed.

In addition to discussing the systemic challenges of the foster care system, the episode will also showcase the various programs and resources offered by Foster Success, including educational support, financial literacy training, career readiness initiatives, and personal development resources. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of how these programs are designed to equip foster youth with the skills and knowledge needed to achieve their goals and build successful futures.

Dr. Maggie Stevens, President & CEO stated, "Older foster youth often are a forgotten group of individuals when people think about foster care. We are honored to be a part of their journeys toward self-sufficiency and we are honored to be a part of sharing the stories of these young people."

Scheduled for distribution later in 2024, this episode of "Viewpoint" seeks to educate and inform audiences about the foster care system and the critical role that support organizations play in fostering the success of young adults aging out of care. By highlighting the work of Foster Success, the program aims to inspire viewers to get involved and support efforts to improve outcomes for foster youth across the nation.

About Viewpoint: "Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact our world. Through compelling storytelling and expert insights, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by delving into important issues and innovative solutions.

About Foster Success: Foster Success is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering foster youth and young adults transitioning out of foster care by providing the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive. Through comprehensive programs focused on education, employment, financial literacy, and personal development, Foster Success helps older foster youth to achieve independence and build successful futures.

